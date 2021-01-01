Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter storm into New Year’s Day, brings ice and snow to the Plains

Our winter storm is coming. At this hour, a tornado watch is in play for coastal areas of southeastern Texas and Louisiana. Moisture is inching our way where temperatures are much colder.

We will see an increase of a wintry mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet near the KS/OK state line by 10 PM tonight! Temperatures will be near the freezing mark and slick conditions will develop.

The storm has wobbled a little farther East in its track today. Still thinking that the heaviest freezing rain occurs East of I-35. Ice amounts will generally be between 0.10″ and 0.25″ with locally higher amounts.

Snowfall will hit a maximum near the Turnpike into Friday morning.

Overall, 2″ to 5″ is possible over a wide chunk of Central and Eastern Kansas. Isolated higher totals between 5″ and 7″ are likely to the northeast. This storm could still shift. Areas of Central and Eastern Kansas need to prepare for ice and snow through the overnight and into Friday.

A few leftover flurries are possible Saturday but doesn’t look to accumulate too much. Sunshine and milder conditions will return by the end of the weekend and into next week. Highs will rebound into the 40s and 50s.

Another system is in line for next Wednesday. At this moment, it looks rather disorganized for us. We will continue to monitor these systems closely in the Storm Track 3 Weather Center, on-air and online at ksn.com/weather.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman