Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter storm on horizon Sunday night into Monday, travel to be impacted

A series of systems will affect Kansas over the coming days. Significant snowfall accumulation is possible for portions of the Central High Plains. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect as travel will be impacted later tonight and into Monday.



As the next wave gets its act together this evening, we will see an uptick in rain showers tracking northeast out of Oklahoma.

Most of this will be a cold rain initially, but a few pockets of sleet are possible. Through the overnight, we will see this system evolve from the heavy rain around the Wichita area (where rainfall amounts could easily top 1″) to the transition line to the north/northwest from Meade to Pratt to Lyons to Salina into Riley County of sleet and freezing rain. Farther north/northwest, it will be all snow.



Heavier snowfall will take shape shortly after midnight into midday Monday, especially north of a line from Marion to Hutch to Garden City. Wichita will see little, if any, snowfall accumulation. Right now, it looks like central Kansas into our northcentral communities will be hit the hardest. I-70 may face some shutdowns Monday morning.

This wave will move out late Monday afternoon and into the evening to the northeast.

Snowfall accumulation will be the heaviest to the north where some communities could get between 6″ and a foot of snow!

Another wave on Tuesday concentrates in western Kansas for additional snowfall accumulation. Heading into Wednesday, snow showers will track to the east but accumulation with this wave pales in comparison to what is coming through Sunday night into Monday.



Temperatures will be chilly to start this week in the 30s and 40s. By the end of the work week, we will be looking at a return to the 50s!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman