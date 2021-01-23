Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of wintry weather to wrap up the weekend

Clouds and sunshine mixed in across the state today. In areas of more abundant sunshine, temperatures made it to the low to mid 60s, while others stuck under the clouds this afternoon, remained in the 30s and 40s.

Get ready for colder air to mix in as a cold front slides through the state tonight. This colder air sets the stage for our next couple of weather systems through early next week.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for many in Kansas in anticipation of Sunday night’s wintry system.

At this time, all types of winter weather are in play. Areas under the Winter Storm Watch could receive several inches of snow late Sunday night into Monday afternoon as moisture builds into the region.

In addition to accumulating snowfall, winds turn breezy as this system gains better organization over the state, and blowing snow will lead to a reduction in visibility. Travel for some Monday will be tricky.

There looks to be a zone of freezing rain that sets up between Dodge City and Topeka Sunday night. Ice accumulations could top 0.10″ in spots before a transition to snow overnight.

In Wichita and the surrounding area to the south and east, temperatures look to stay on the warmer side most of Sunday night. Above freezing temperatures will lead to a cold steady rain setting up overnight. Rainfall could be heavy at times with totals between 0.5″ and 1″ of rainfall possible. We will see a transition to snow on Monday as the colder air wraps around the backside of this system, but given the rainfall the night before, very little in the way of accumulations are expected.

Areas along and east of the turnpike will likely not have much to show in the snowfall department once this system clears Monday afternoon.

Another round of wintry weather sets up Tuesday into Wednesday.

Given a colder trend in temperatures, this looks to be a mostly snow event for the state. We will break away from these cooler temperatures by the second half of the week as sunshine makes a return, and temperatures try to rebound back into the 50s. However, the break looks brief as another chance for rain looks possible for some by next weekend.