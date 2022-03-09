Our next winter storm is on the horizon. Portions of northern Kansas have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. Farther south a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted just to the north of Wichita. Depending on trends, this may be expanded as we get deeper into this winter event.

Timing: Snow continues through northwest Kansas during the evening. Some rain may mix in before colder air changes it all back to snow. Into the overnight, snow spreads into southwest Kansas and farther east into the north central part of the state. The bulk of the energy and moisture stays north of Highway 54. Wichita will have some light snow to contend with out of the gate Thursday morning, but higher accumulations are geared closer to I-70. This wave tracks east the remainder of Thursday.

By Thursday evening we are looking at a lull in activity within our viewing area as we await the next phase while we are sleeping across southern Kansas and the Wichita area Thursday night into Friday morning. This will complicate the Friday morning commute into work around the metro before snow is finished by the lunch hour to the southeast.

Snowfall Potential: Just about all of Kansas will face some sort of accumulation with less south of I-70 and more near and north of that line. Northern Kansas where the Winter Storm Warning is in effect will see 3″ to 6″ of snow with locally higher amounts through Thursday evening. As the second wave marches through into Friday morning, this “ups” southern Kansas’ totals putting spots south of I-70, with a higher focus south of Highway 54, in the neighborhood of an inch to 3″ of snow, including Wichita. Recent trends in new model guidance have increased Wichita’s snowfall potential compared to previous model runs.

Other factors: Due to clouds and snow falling, we struggle to warm Thursday. Temps will be bitterly cold and drop to the single digits by Friday morning farther north in the higher snowpack. Winds are not looking as gusty from 20-35 MPH during this snow event, but the nature of the snow and any stronger wind gust could reduce visibility.

Going forward: Weather whiplash by Sunday as temps bounce back to the 50s and 60s. A slower recovery where more snow lingers and takes longer to melt. Winds also pick up and relative humidity values to the southwest drop. We will need to watch for any potential fires Sunday afternoon. Models are hinting at a few rain showers on Monday with a frontal passage that does little to cool us down. We will stay on the springy side of things for most of next week before a stronger system arrives by St. Patrick’s Day. This resets temps but not before bringing a chance of storms and snow to the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 27 Wind: E/NE 10-25

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow. Hi: 29 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of snow. Lo: 21 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman