Winter weather has returned to the Sunflower State today. We have a wide range of precipitation across the region this evening. Snow is starting to push into northwest Kansas, while central into eastern Kansas is experiencing rainfall with a few reports of sleet mixed in.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for a large portion of the state through 1 PM Sunday. Be careful on roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses, as slick spots will be possible.

Through the rest of the evening, we will continue to see mainly rainfall across central and eastern Kansas. Temperatures have stayed above freezing, but not by much. Brief pockets of sleet and freezing rain will be possible.

Snowfall continues across northwest Kansas as temperatures stay in the freezer in that section of the state. We will experience some dry time late tonight before our next wave of moisture arrives on Sunday.

Temperatures drop this evening. Lows will range from the 20s to the 30s, with strong winds out of the north keeping our winter-like chill in place.

With dropping temperatures overnight, the wintry mix and snow will expand to the south and east. Wichita may begin to see freezing rain and sleet mix in overnight, with the potential increasing by dawn tomorrow.

By the time most will head out to start their day, heavy bands of moisture will be pushing through the region. Snowfall will spread across the northwest with snowflakes mixing in with the sleet and rain across the region.

Additional bands of heavy rainfall will be the case across the more southeastern portion of the state. We could see an addition half of an inch to inch across this portion of the region through Sunday evening,

Southwest Kansas will be the primary target for ice and sleet accumulations tonight through tomorrow. Accumulations will be light for most, but even a glazing of ice can create dangerous traveling conditions.

The bulk of the snowfall will favor northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. This is where our air has been the coldest and heavier bands of moisture will allow for around an inch of snowfall to accumulate. Areas of central Kansas could see trace amounts of snow on grassy and elevated surfaces.

While our precipitation wraps up by Sunday evening, temperatures stay frigid. Freeze Warnings are in place for southcentral Kansas for early Monday morning as temperatures fall back into the 20s.

We stay well below average for the first half of the week before warmer temperatures take over by the weekend.

But for those planning on heading out to Trick-or-Treat on Tuesday evening, be sure to dress in layers. Temperatures for Halloween night will be in the 30s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of a wintry mix. Lo: 31 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 70% chance of wintry mix. Hi: 36 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 26 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll