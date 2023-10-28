Arctic air is in place this morning with 20s and 30s to start the morning. A freeze warning is in effect for north-central Kansas where that region’s first freeze is occurring this morning.

You will need your coats today as little warming is expected against dense cloud cover and continuing north winds.

By afternoon, scattered showers are expected to develop. Temperatures will be above freezing in Wichita during daylight hours, which will prevent winter weather impacts for some time.

Across western Kansas, transition to freezing rain and sleet is expected in a band running from southwest to north-central Kansas, with snow developing in northwest Kansas.

A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at 10am for the expected frozen precipitation and runs through 1pm Sunday afternoon.

Rain could be on the heavy side especially in south-central Kansas, but temperatures should remain warm enough to keep this as mainly liquid precipitation this afternoon and evening.

As temperatures cool through the night, the wintry mix and snow zone will expand to the south and east. Wichita may begin to see freezing rain and sleet mix in overnight and especially toward daybreak Sunday.

Some heavier bands may set up Sunday morning, which will be the most likely time to see accumulating wintry precipitation.

Lows will be frigid in the upper teens to low 30s.

The wintry precipitation will hang around through the morning before tapering off by Sunday afternoon.

Overall amounts for this system will be on the light side, but a few bands of more substantial snow accumulation may be a possibility for northwest Kansas.

Freezing rain and sleet accumulations will be highest in southwest Kansas but accumulations will be light, from a glazing to 0.10″ of ice.

The most moisture overall will favor areas to the south and east, where heavier rainfall may occur. Half an inch to an inch of liquid rainfall will be a possibility for Wichita and the surrounding area.

With the arctic air still flowing and the clouds hanging tough, Sunday may be colder yet with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

The sun comes back Monday and that will begin to thaw us out. An extra push of colder air on Halloween will hold temps in the 40s and gives a very chilly forecast for trick or treating.

Toward the end of the week we will climb back up toward average, with abundant sunshine and dry conditions through the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Hi: 40 Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of a wintry mix. Lo: 31 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 70% chance of wintry mix. Hi: 34 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 26 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.