Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a large portion of the region for tomorrow in anticipation of our next storm system. With temperatures fluctuating right around freezing, a rain/snow mixture can be expected to track across the region throughout the day.

Light snowfall creeps into western Kansas as we start the day. Those out west need to watch out for slick spots on roadways when heading out the door on Monday morning. Temperatures will sit below freezing in the morning, so we will see a light snowfall.

Temperatures will play a significant role in how much snow we see versus how much rain. When temperatures reach above freezing in the afternoon, we will see more of a rain/snow mixture.

That will be the case for central Kansas as we head into Monday afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, and we will see more rainfall mixed in with the snow.

By the time we head into the late evening, western Kansas will dry out, and those in central Kansas could see a transition back to mainly snowfall as temperatures fall after sunset. Road conditions will be slick on the way home from work so take your time on your evening commute.

Overall, most across the state will see anywhere from a light dusting to an inch of snowfall, especially on grass and elevated surfaces. Areas in southwestern Kansas will see the highest snowfall amounts, anywhere from one to three inches. Localized areas could see higher amounts.

Temperatures remain well below average for the rest of the week as we dance from the upper 30s to the low 40s. Another shot of cold air arrives on Friday, pushing us back to the low 30s before we start a warmer trend into the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain/snow. Hi: 38 Wind: SE/NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain/snow early. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 37 Lo: 21 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 32 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll