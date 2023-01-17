A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell, and Saline counties through 2 PM. Low visibility is the case along much of I-70 this afternoon. Be sure to have your headlights on.

Highs this afternoon will be above average, in the 50s for Southern Kansas and the 40s for Northern Kansas. Cloud cover will gradually increase through the afternoon and evening.

Winter weather creeps back into the Sunflower State this evening as an approaching low-pressure system track across the region. Winter Storm Watches, Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are in place from this evening through Wednesday night.

Showers arrive after first tonight as temperatures stay above freezing for Western Kansas. A wintery mix will start to develop in Northwestern Kansas as temperatures drop.

Temperatures overnight will play a large role in what type of precipitation you see. Those in Western Kansas will see temperatures drop below freezing tonight and will see more snowfall. Central Kansas will be slower to cool, but those in Northcentral Kansas will see a rain/snow mixture by the start of Wednesday.

Rainfall will track through Southcentral Kansas early tomorrow morning. Snowfall will persist across Northwest Kansas for the start of the day, with a wintry mix expected in Northcentral Kansas for the morning commute.

Drier air will move in for the southern half of the state. Snowfall will stay in Northwest Kansas, but a few flurries could reach Southwest Kansas.

The highest snowfall amounts will be found in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Totals will decrease as you head farther south.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 56 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 52 Wind: E/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 40 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll