Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter’s arrival marked by springy stretch, elevated fire concerns continue

Winter is now officially here, but nature is not paying attention to the calendar. A weak cold front moving through today shifts our winds momentarily, but it will have little effect on our temperatures. The overnights will be ripe for December, but our daytime highs through Christmas Eve will be reminiscent of spring.

A return flow from the south shifts into gear Wednesday allowing more 50s with the 60s to the west.

Sunshine dominates as temperatures continue the climb into Thursday. Most of us will hit the 60s. Winds will increase Thursday evening from west to east.

Travel troubles are possible along the West Coast and toward Maine Wednesday.

By Thursday, slowdowns in the Rocky Mountains develop as snow forms in the higher elevations.

Gusts between 30 and 40 MPH are on the table as our next cold front gears up to make a move through our region late on Friday into early Saturday. Isolated gusts to 50 MPH are also possible especially for folks farther to the south/southwest into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Keep in mind, whenever the temperature goes up and relative humidity drops, stronger wind gusts over dry vegetation are all the ingredients we need to elevate grassland fire concerns.

It is the same story, just a different cold front coming through dry. Highs on Christmas Eve look to be in the 60s with some 70s farther south/southwest. Parts of Oklahoma get into the 80s. A quick, but weak, frontal passage will take our temps down by a few degrees early in the weekend.

Temperatures will cool behind this frontal passage on Christmas but remain well above average for this time of year. The weekend will be dry, offering up a mixture of sun and clouds.

Our next storm system aligns for early next week. We will need to watch for moisture to return Monday night into Tuesday from central into eastern Kansas. The track, timing and temperature will be important to how this all evolves. Moisture does not look fruitful, but we will take anything we can get. Even if it is not much, if this event happens with much colder temperatures in place, we may have some slick roadways. Something to watch and iron out as we get closer to next week.

Overall, through the first week of January, moisture is pitiful.

We may tap into some brutal cold the first week of January as Arctic air eyes a southern shift. Models are hinting at this. If this occurs, this will be a pattern change as we head into next month. Something else to keep an eye on as 2022 starts.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman