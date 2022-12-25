Merry Christmas! Today will be much warmer than we have seen for several days. Sunny to start, with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. Overall we can expect an enjoyable Christmas Day.

A wide range of temperatures is expected this afternoon, with highs out west reaching into the 50s thanks to southerly flow. Winds in Central Kansas are starting to swing out of the south this morning, and we will warm into the 40s and 30s today.

Our next shot of moisture arrives this evening as a disturbance moves through the region. Showers arrive along the Nebraska/Kansas state line and will march south across the state.

What starts as rain will transition to a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow as temperatures drop tonight. Slick spots on roadways will be expected across much of Central Kansas, so please be careful as you head home from your holiday festivities.

Lows tonight drop back into the 20s, so anything that melts today will refreeze overnight. Add the wintry precipitation we expect tonight, and you get very slick roads for your Monday morning commute.

Temperatures stay cool for the start of the week, but we quickly skyrocket to the 50s by Wednesday. Warm air carries us through the last week of 2022, and we start the new year on an above-average trend.

Rain chances return to the forecast on Friday night into Saturday morning as our next storm system moves into the state. Showers look most widespread across Central and Eastern Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 32 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a wintry mix. Lo: 25 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 30 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 13 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 43 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll