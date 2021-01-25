Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry and wet system to start the work week

Rain, ice, and snow will be likely today as our latest storm system ramps up. Wichita will mainly experience a cold rain but to the north and west of Wichita is where there will be snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The corridor of ice will be a narrow one and currently stretches from Southwest to Central Kansas.

Winter weather alerts will be in effect into tonight. The possibility of snow up to 6″ to 12″ will be to the north. Snow accumulations will be lighter farther south. Drivers will need to keep in mind that roads won’t only be snowpacked but could be icy too.

The bulk of the moisture lifts to the north through the day. There will still be considerable cloudiness that could squeeze out some raindrops and snowflakes the farther south you are but it should be much drier by the evening. A few snow showers will be ongoing to the north through the night but will also taper.

Tuesday will stay cloudy and cold with another wave of energy moving in from the west. This is where snow showers will return first. They’ll spread into Central Kansas by the evening and linger into early Wednesday. So far, this next event doesn’t look as significant as what we’ll experience today. Clouds will begin to break mid-week too.

The rest of the work week will be drier and temperatures will turn warmer. It’ll take some time but highs will rebound into the 50s. A quick system will move through Saturday, bringing a slim chance of some rain but this shouldn’t put a damper on your weekend.