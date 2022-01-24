Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry changes quickly approaching

Wintry changes quickly invade the forecast, but we should focus on one more gorgeous afternoon in the Sunflower State. Highs will make it to the 50s and lower 60s this afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front. Enjoy the sunshine.

Lows tonight will drop off quite a bit compared to our recent nights. Expect widespread teens and lower 20s. Winds stay out of the north and that will allow our feels like temperatures to drop to the teens.

Our next storm system will favor western Kansas. Some light snow will flutter into northwest Kansas starting after midnight Tuesday morning. A quick moving system will extend a band of snow through eastern Colorado and western Kansas through a good chunk of Tuesday afternoon. Wichita could see a few flurries, but the bulk of the system stays out of our reach.

It looks increasingly likely for some impressive snowfall totals. All of western Kansas I think will get to see at least a dusting to two inches, but isolated 2 to 6 inches is not out of the question.

Winter Weather Advisories will remain in place through 12 AM Wednesday morning. Travel WILL be impacted in Western Kansas through Tuesday. Interstate travel will be tricky as well with blowing snow and gusty winds, especially on I-70.

We are left chilly through midweek. There are some warm improvements that quickly return by Thursday and Friday as highs jump back to the 40s. The rest of the forecast looks rather sunny and dry, with 50s by the weekend.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears