High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end.

Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend.

Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still be a rather mild day before a fast hitter of a system tracks through the region Friday night through Saturday morning.

The Drought Monitor was updated today and continues to show how dry it is across the region. There is a small sliver along the Kansas/Missouri state line not in such dire conditions.

We have been watching a storm system coming ashore into the western part of the country. California is getting hit with its power. Much of that state has been under flood watches.

As this system travels through the Rocky Mountains, it will lose much of its moisture content. That said, we will still see a light wintry mix develop in north central Kansas Friday night. This could also prompt some drizzle/freezing drizzle farther south. However, moisture will be limited.

This system gains more steam outside of our viewing area in northeast Kansas through southeast Nebraska, northern Missouri up into Iowa Saturday morning.

Temperatures will take a small hit and cool a few degrees Saturday. Another area of high pressure takes over by Sunday. This brings the warmth back again into early next week.

There is a subtle wind shift Monday. No moisture expected and this will have little change to our temps as we stay above average. The next system to watch is Wednesday night into next Thursday. This might have more moisture to work with from rain to snow.

This will also start the transition into cooler times through the remainder of January and the beginning of February. Yes, it will turn colder, but not a taste of Siberia like last December.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of drizzle. Lo: 30 Wind: E/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 24 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman