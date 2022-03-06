A wintry system took shape today across portions of the state. Rain, thunder, sleet and snow have all been in the mix. This ramped up this afternoon and will stick around through the early overnight before tapering as light snow around midnight.

There will also be another area of light snow to the northwest where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through midnight.

Snowfall accumulations will generally be a dusting to an inch or two with either batch. Locally higher amounts are possible in northeast Kansas through northwest Missouri, from 3″ to 6″ or more. As for sleet, expect 0.2″ to 0.6″ from southcentral into northeastern Kansas. Rainfall amounts will be between 0.2″ to 0.3″. Where thunder is heard, know accumulations will pick up whether it be rain, sleet or snow as we will have some instability to work with today within our viewing area.

This is all part of a powerful storm system that enables severe weather to our southeast. There will be a high concentration of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes East of the I-44 corridor through southern Missouri into northern Arkansas. A tornado or two could be strong!

Much colder air resides throughout the Central High Plains this week. We will be below average Monday before temps warm Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday will be our warmest in the 50s with some 60s to the south before a potent cold front tracks through Thursday. This resets temps and parts of our viewing area may not warm above freezing the remainder of the work week with bitterly cold overnights shifting into the single digits and lower 10s.

There is also a chance for light snow Wednesday into Thursday. Accumulations will need to be monitored as this system looks widespread for Kansas. Recovery happens next weekend with moderating temperatures.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 23 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 41 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 25 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 34 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 14 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman