Cloud cover will blanket the region this afternoon with a wide range of temperatures expected across the state.

A wintry mix arrives will continue for northwestern Kansas where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Tuesday morning.

Light snowfall and freezing rain have lead to areas of slick travel, especially on bridges and overpasses. Moisture will continue to push east throughout Monday afternoon with the potential of a few thunderstorms in eastern Kansas by the late afternoon.

As the cold front moves through Southcentral and Southeastern Kansas, the warm air will help to fuel a few isolated thunderstorms. This will be during peak heating in the afternoon and early evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but we could see a few isolated storms become severe, mainly over far eastern Kansas. Winds gusting from 50-60 MPH and hail will be the primary concern with any severe storms.

Northwest Kansas will be our cold spot tonight with temperatures reaching the upper teens to lower 20s, but temperatures will be falling to below freezing across most of the region overnight as northwest winds take over behind the cold front.

As moisture warps around the storm system tracking north of Kansas, we expect a steadier snow to develop across the Northwest tonight where the Winter Weather Advisories are posted. Snowfall totals will be anywhere from a light dusting to near an inch with some isolated 2 inch amounts. In the advisory area, travel conditions will worsen overnight into Tuesday morning likely having an impact on the Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures drop to our seasonal average in the low 40s for the middle of the week in the wake of the front, but a much warmer trend will carry us into the weekend as highs reach back into the 50s across the state.

1/2/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 58 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 42 Wind: W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston