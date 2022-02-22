Dangerously cold wind chills are locked into place. Wind Chill Advisories have been expanded to include more counties, including Sedgwick County and the city of Wichita, through Wednesday morning.

With the elevated nature of our winds and cold air temperatures, a wind chill from -15 to -25 will be common.

Later tonight, a small batch of snow develops to the northwest. Any accumulations will be light and generally a dusting to an inch. A locally higher accumulation to 2″ is on the table near Goodland.

There will be two additional surges of moisture Wednesday into Thursday. The first by Wednesday afternoon will target south central into southeastern Kansas as sleet and light snow. Accumulations look light, but icing potential will jump in far southeast Kansas into the Ozarks.

Through Thursday, flurries and light snow will blossom over the Sunflower State with higher concentrations to the northwest and once again near and east of the Turnpike.

Accumulations remain light from a dusting to an inch with locally higher amounts to 2″.

Total sleet accumulation will be a trace to 0.2″ near and East of the Turnpike from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

Frigid temperatures will be slow to leave this week. Highs across the board below freezing with overnight lows in the single digits to below 0. Sunshine dominates Friday and over the weekend. Highs will slowly warm to the 40s Saturday with 50s/60s by Sunday in parts of the region. We keep on this warmer trend into next week before another cold front comes through during the middle to latter portions of next week.

The EURO model is hinting at a system nearby Saturday night, but I am holding off on any decent chance for moisture to make a comeback until around March 6. This means a long stretch of dry weather that will only deepen our drought and put us into a more likely position for wildfire danger whenever the temp goes up with the wind.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 5 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 21 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 11 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 20 Lo: 3 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of snow and sleet.

Fri: Hi: 29 Lo: 12 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman