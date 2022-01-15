Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry start to the weekend, improvements follow

Light snow continues to fall across central, south central and eastern Kansas this morning. Most of the snow in the KSN viewing area will be light, but those towards the KC area could still pick up a few inches. I think those toward Lyon county could still see some minor accumulations as well as we have some back end moisture pulling through the region. The snow falling is very powdery and fine due to very cold temperatures in the atmosphere. Keep in mind, the roadways are rather wet. As our temperatures continue to drop, we could see some slick spots develop on untreated surfaces.

Any snow that does fall will be aggressively pushed around by our strong winds. That will be one of the main weather stories today. Winds will be sustained up to 35 mph with gusts up to 45, especially earlier in the day.

This is creating dangerous wind chills to start the day, with most of us feeling like the single digits and even a few below zero. A frigid feel will linger through most of Saturday with temperatures only making it to the 20s this afternoon. Our wind chills will likely stay in the teens.

Once the light snow eventually tapers off through midday, we will still be left with a bit of cloud coverage and windy conditions. The farther east you are the longer your clouds will hold on. Those in western Kansas will enjoy a bit of sunshine.

Slight warm improvements are on the way, but we have to get through another frigid night first. Most of us drop to the teens and single digits for Saturday night into Sunday. Then, by Sunday afternoon, we should make a run at the 40s again with plenty of sunshine.

This gradual warming trend takes us back to the 50s heading into Monday and Tuesday. A few spots will likely touch 60 degrees to the south on Tuesday. Another cold front drops in midweek, and really changes up the pattern. We are looking chilly again into the second half of the week and next weekend, with highs back to the 30s. We will keep an eye on any rain or snow chances with this front, but as of now it looks to come through mainly dry.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears