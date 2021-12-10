Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry start to the weekend, warmer days around the corner

The cold front has arrived in the Sunflower State turning winds back out of the north and ushering in some chilly temperatures. Winds have been gusty and a few communities have even found some snow passing through the region.

Minimal moisture accompanies this front for the Sunflower State. A few sprinkles and flurries will be possible as this storm system exits the region.

The lower levels of the atmosphere are drier which means any rain that falls will evaporate and not amount to much. On the colder side of the boundary, rain changing to snow will be possible as temperatures fall this evening.

Given how abnormally warm temperatures have been lately, a trace to no snowfall accumulations is expected. Any snow that falls will be quick to melt on contact with the ground, but some minor accumulations will be possible on elevated and grassy surfaces as gusty winds help to cool those surfaces a little quicker.

Temperatures will quickly drop to the teens and 20s under a clearing sky overnight.

Under abundant sunshine Saturday, temperatures will warm into the 40s and 50s.

Winds will remain breezy at times with winds gusting between 20 to 25 MPH possible.

This will lend way to plenty of sunshine through the weekend and temperatures on a slow warming trend into the upcoming work week as high pressure starts to build into the region.

Temperatures by the middle of next week could easily make it into the 70s before another strong front arrives at the end of the work week. A cooler outlook looks to take shape as we head into next weekend with minimal opportunities for moisture through the next 7 days.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige