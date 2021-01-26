Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather continues tomorrow before a warmer change

Clouds are locked firmly in place and so is the cold! Temperatures will not warm much over the next 24 hours.

Our next storm system has set up with flurries and light snow showers to the west.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a good chunk of our counties through the overnight as this wave tracks to the east/northeast.

Snowfall accumulation from a dusting to an inch or two is likely. There may be isolated spots within the 3″ to 4″ range. Heavier amounts are pinpointed near I-70. That said, a dusting to 1.5″ is possible around Wichita. This may not sound like much, but it could be enough to cause slick conditions overnight and early Wednesday morning for commuters.

Overnight temperatures will be bitterly cold. Single digits will be plentiful especially to the northwest where it won’t take much for wind chills to dip below 0°.

As this next round of snow tapers well before the sun rises on Wednesday, clouds will be slow to clear from west to east. There may be some patchy fog Wednesday evening before the winds increase Thursday.

Winds will be strong Thursday through the weekend. Strongest wind gusts will take place on Saturday. Temperatures will rebound by Friday with communities in the far southwest corner reaching through the 60s with isolated 70-degree highs.

The rest of the state will not be as warm, but it will be better than the cold that has engulfed our region right now.

Our next system in line arrives Saturday. Models are hinting at a stronger wave and tracking farther west. Rain will be possible as temps will be milder although at the tail end, we may see a brief wintry mix or a few flurries to the north. Overall, this system will be in the form of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman