Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather impacts some overnight, chilly wrap up to the weekend

After a foggy start and hazy day for some Saturday, we’ll watch for another round of patchy fog and snowfall for some overnight.

Temperatures will be cold once again overnight that frost and freezing fog will be possible as lows dip back down into the teens and 20s.

This next winter system will not impact all as many look to miss out on the wintry weather with this storm system passing well to the south of Kansas and having larger snowfall impacts in Texas. However, some in extreme southwestern Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle will see some wintry impacts as this system swings by.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for far southwestern Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle until 9am Sunday.

Areas in the advisory could pick up between 2″ to 4″ of snowfall. Others in southwest Kansas will find snow, but amounts will be significantly less on the order of a trace to 2″ up through locations like Garden City and Dodge City.

A few flurries are possible early on in the event in northwestern Kansas but no significant accumulations are expected and the duration will not last long into the evening hours.

As this weather system passes the state by to the southwest, it will bring wrap around clouds to the region Sunday locking in chilly temperatures underneath the blanket of clouds.

Highs Sunday could reach the mid 40s in areas that are able to find more sunshine, but many will be stuck under cloud cover and see temperatures return to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunshine makes a more prominent return next week allowing temperatures to rebound back into the 50s to near 60 by the middle of the week before a front comes through knocking down temperatures by the end of the week to more seasonable levels.