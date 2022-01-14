Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather on approach, cold plunge ahead

Our next storm system is taking shape this evening across the Plains and Great Lakes regions.

Gusty conditions have been present behind this strong cold front slicing through the Sunflower State. Gusts in excess of 60 MPH have been noted Friday.

High Wind Warnings for western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle along with Wind Advisories for some farther east remain in place as winds gusting in excess of 45 MPH will be possible into tonight and through noon Saturday.

As this front continues to crash through the Sunflower State, temperatures will continue to fall on the other side. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s.

Any rain initially will be quick to change over to snow.

Our main concern with accumulating snowfall totals will be for areas generally along and east of I-135 this evening through Saturday afternoon.

An area of low pressure will track to the east but moisture in the form of snow will rotate through central and eastern Kansas Saturday before this storm system exits the region to the southeast.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for our counties along the I-135 corridor and points eastward Saturday. Slick travel conditions along with blowing and drifting snow which may reduce visibility at times will be possible Friday night into Saturday. Please exercise caution if driving on area roadways and allow extra time to get to your destination.

Trace to 1.5″ snowfall totals will be possible for the I-135 corridor with our eastern counties capable of receiving up to 3″ in spots. The highest snowfall accumulations look to rest across northeastern Kansas into Missouri where some localized amounts of 6″ or more will be possible.

It will be a frigid start to the weekend. Wind chill values will handily rest into the single digits Saturday morning.

Daytime highs are only rebounding into the 20s and lower 30s Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, temperatures are expected to rebound into the 40s with the 50s looking likely by early next week under abundant sunshine. We are monitoring a midweek cold front which may have some moisture associated with it for the western half of the state. Something to monitor in the days to come.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige