Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather on the way and staying cooler

We will start out with with a few flurries mainly out west. Heavier snowfall is more likely this evening and overnight. Our northwest counties could get up to 3 inches of snow over the next 24 hours then another another inch or two with the system tomorrow.

Temperatures don’t warm much this afternoon. We will top out in the 30s and low 40s with a light wind and cloudy skies.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most of the state due to concerns of freezing rain, accumulating ice, and snow. This Advisory will last through early Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow, a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will fall across the state. This will start in the early hours of the morning so it will most likely rain on most people’s commutes and could cause slick conditions.

Wichita will lean towards freezing rain and rain with road temperatures flirting with that freezing line. Conditions will be worse the farther north and west you live. As temperatures warm, all will changeover to rain in the afternoon and clear out from west to east on Wednesday.

Snowfall totals through Wednesday morning will be higher in the north and only a trace the farther south that you live.

Highs warm a bit tomorrow to the low to upper 40s. This is about normal and where we will stay through the start of the weekend. Another chance for snow is possible on Friday, but models are not consistent with this system yet. The rest of the weekend looks dry.