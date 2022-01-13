Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow, cold and wind for parts of Kansas this weekend

We have more mild sunshine on the way. Temperatures this morning are chilly but above average. We will follow this unseasonable trend with many highs reaching the 60s. There will be a few clouds around at times and any breeze that is able to pick up will be light.

This happens ahead of our next system. It does not look like much now in the western third of the country but it will bring gusty winds, colder air, and a chance of snow into our weekend.

Clouds continue to increase tonight with lows in the 30s and 20s.

Most of us will start Friday dry with mostly cloudy skies. Any wet and wintry weather should stay to our north and east early on.

Winds will increase from west to east and temperatures will begin to fall into the 40s to low 50s, this will be the start of our next cooldown. Due to gusty winds and where conditions have been dry, we should be mindful of ripe conditions for grass fires. So far, only Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma have had a Fire Weather Watch issued.

In addition to gusts up to 50 mph and higher at times, there will be an increasing chance of rain before the wintry component to this system gets started. As temperatures drop below freezing during the night, a chance of rain will turn into a mix and snow.

Snow is most likely in Eastern and Northeast Kansas with lesser amounts west. Portions of Central Kansas will wake up Saturday morning to flakes flying. Southwest Kansas may get clipped by some wintry weather but this will be the driest part of the area. A chance of snow will linger into the afternoon as it tracks southeast but will taper from there.

Light accumulation is possible from Northwest through Central Kansas. Eastern Kansas will tap into heavier totals which could skim some of our easternmost counties like Geary and Lyon counties. Our neighbors in Eastern Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri will likely see more.

Even though most of our area will just see light totals it could still be enough to make roads slick Friday night and Saturday. Blowing snow will also impact visibility as gusty winds continue into Saturday.

With temperatures at and below freezing all day, you may want to plan on staying inside unless you have to be out. We will gradually recover from this brief cold snap with highs rebounding through the 40s and even 50s by Tuesday. A mid-week cold front will reset our temperatures again.