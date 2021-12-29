Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather returns in time to ring in the new year

Temperatures have taken a wintry turn today. Under mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures will turn cold. Expect overnight lows to drop into the teens and 20s.

Thursday will be met with more sunshine and daytime highs into the 40s and 50s.

We will see gradual improvements with our high temperatures as we wrap up the work week. The warmth comes with increasing winds by Friday and the chance for rain and snow just in time for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day plans.

As temperatures gradually climb into the 50s by Friday afternoon, our winds will start to pick up across Kansas as an area of low pressure starts to deepen east of the Rockies. Winds gusting upwards of 40 MPH will be possible New Year’s Eve as moisture arrives just in time to ring in the new year.

This system will initially start as a cold rain Friday evening for areas south of I-70.

Temperatures fall through the evening as a cold front moves in from the north.

Rain, with the potential for icing concerns for some, will begin to change over to snow.

Temperatures by sunrise Saturday will fall into the single digits and lower teens which means impacts on area roadways look likely early New Year’s Day.

How quickly this storm system will move through will have a greater impact on who will see more snow and who will be dealing with more rain and ice impacts. Regardless, it is best to keep slick travel in mind as you plan New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day activities.

At this time areas farther north and west look to stand the best chance at finding accumulating snowfall, while areas farther south and east will have more rain to deal with initially limiting the window for greater snowfall accumulation totals.

The first weekend of the new year looks to be off to a frigid start. Blustery conditions will cause the air temperatures to feel like it is below 0° throughout the day on Saturday. Please make sure you are protecting your skin with plenty of extra layers and limiting time outside for yourselves and for your pets. Daytime highs New Year’s Day look to struggle to make it out of the 30s this weekend before some warmth returns next week. Highs are trending back into the 50s by the middle of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige