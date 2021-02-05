Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather returns, temperature tumble begins

Clouds are moving in ahead of our next wintry weather system, but it did give some across southcentral Kansas beautiful views as the sun set on our last mild day before the cold settles.

A cold front is set to roll through on Saturday which will usher in the arctic air by the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures tonight will be colder back down into the teens and 20s, which will be relatively warmer than where overnight lows will sit next week.

Daytime highs rebound back into the 20s and 30s for most, warmer temperatures will be found across southwestern Kansas where sunshine takes over Saturday afternoon.

This first front brings the potential to find rain and snow across northern and central Kansas Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for our northeastern counties and areas farther to the north and east. This is where the more significant snowfall is expected to occur.

These locations are in the zone of picking up 1″ to 3″ of snowfall.

Locations farther south and west will see considerably less snowfall in part due to the dry air intruding on the backside, but also a potential rain/snow changeover will limit the amount of accumulating snowfall.

Bitter northerly winds usher in the arctic air by Sunday. Wind chill values in many spots will be below zero. Make sure if you are headed outdoors you dress to protect any exposed skin from the cold air, and remember to keep the pets and animals warm as well.

Clouds will blanket the region most days as an active weather pattern remains in place to start the upcoming week. This keeps the chance for snow around Monday into Tuesday and again on Thursday.

Extended temperature outlooks cling to a stronger likelihood of colder than average temperatures through the middle of the month, which is just a good reminder that we are still in the heart of the winter season despite the warmer weather the past few months.

Given elevated winds, wind chills through early next week will be well below 0° overnight and it will struggle to feel warmer than the single digits, despite daytime highs reaching the teens and 20s.