Wintry weather is ongoing across Kansas this morning with snow and wintry mix especially in northwest Kansas.

Precipitation will gradually wind down through the day but we can expect some additional accumulations through the morning out west. Wichita may see a brief period of wintry mix especially around sunrise as temperatures hit their minimums.

Winter Weather Advisories continue through 1:00 this afternoon.

Highs today will be cold, with western Kansas staying below freezing all day.

Skies begin to clear up tonight and winds will become light, allowing temperatures to chill down quickly. Lows tonight will be below freezing all across the state.

A freeze warning goes into effect for Wichita tonight at midnight, with the first hard freeze of the year expected to occur Monday morning.

Highs stay cold into the coming week with 40s through Halloween. It will be a chilly night for Trick or Treating!

A warmup commences and we start November with milder highs and lots of sunshine, with quiet weather expected to persist through the end of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, windy. 70% chance of wintry mix. Hi: 36 Wind: N 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 26 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. Hi: 46 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Clear. Lo: 27 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.