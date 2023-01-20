Today will be the last mild day we see for a while, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for much of the state. Northwest Kansas will be the odd ones out, with highs only reaching the mid-30s thanks to the snowpack still coating the ground.

The forecast shifts as we head into the rest of the weekend, with our next system arriving late tonight and sticking around for all of Saturday. Temperatures will dip, and a rain/snow mixture will track across the state.

Winter Storm Warnings and Watches are in place for a large portion of Western Kansas starting tonight in anticipation of the approaching snow. Winter Weather Advisories stretch farther east and push into parts of Central Kansas.

Moisture will arrive late tonight, starting west. Those farther north will primarily see snowfall as temperatures will be quicker to fall below freezing. Southwest Kansas will see rainfall first that will transition to snow overnight.

As we start our Saturday, snowfall will be the main story across the state. Bands of heavy snowfall will track across Western Kansas, while those in Southcentral Kansas will see warmer temperatures and rainfall in the morning.

We see a transition to more snowfall in the late morning and early afternoon. Those in Southeast and Southcentral Kansas will have to combat warmer air and will see more rainfall mixed in with the snow, leading to lower snowfall totals.

By the late evening, moisture will be tracking well off to the east. Those driving home from the Chiefs game tomorrow night could run into a few slick spots, so take your time as you head down the interstate.

The highest snowfall amounts will be across Northwest Kansas. Travel along the I-70 corridor will likely be impacted, so please plan accordingly. As you head farther south, we will have seen more rainfall mixed in with the snow, leading to lower snowfall totals.

Another round of wintry weather is expected as we look toward the beginning of the workweek. Snow will return to Northwest Kansas Sunday night into Monday and spread through the area through the start of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 49 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 37 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of snow. Lo: 24 Wind: N/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 41 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 43 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 19 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll