Light snowfall is moving through western Kansas this afternoon. We will see a transition to more rainfall rather than snow for southwest Kansas, but snowfall stays put for northwest Kansas through tonight.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska through 1 AM Torning as snowshowers stay put for the rest of the day and overnight.

A wide range of temperatures can be expected across the Sunflower State this afternoon. Highs for those across southern Kansas reach into the 50s today, while those in northern Kansas remain in the 30s and 40s.

We will continue to watch a boundary track across the state today. A rain/snow shower will be possible in Southwest Kansas, and some rain will develop later today farther east.

Showers then move into central Kansas and eastern Kansas late tonight. Snowfall will linger for those in northwest Kansas as moisture wraps around the passing low-pressure system.

Snowfall accumulations will mainly be across northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska, as anywhere from 1-3″ of snowfall will be possible. Watch out for slick spots on roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures overnight drop into the 20s and 30s, with northwest Kansas remaining in the freezer as lows fall into the teens. Some moisture will start the evening with us, but we will eventually dry out by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures climb for the rest of the week. We launch into the 60s on Wednesday, eventually reaching the 70s by Thursday and Friday. A much more spring-like feel will lead us into the weekend.

We have our eye on Thursday for the potential of severe weather. Storms look to develop in the late afternoon and evening.

The severe risk then shifts east on Friday but will need to be watched. Showers and even snowfall could track across the region as moisture wraps around the passing system.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 54 Wind: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 33 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Wind: NW/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll