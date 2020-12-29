Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather today then again New Years Eve

A mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain has fallen this morning creating slick conditions on the roads. In many areas, moisture has melted and made the roads wet, but in others, ice and snow are possible to accumulate.

This could cause traffic hazards on the way into work for many people. About 3 inches of snow has fallen up to the north, they are about done with the wintry weather, however, as this system tracks to the southeast.

Those through southwest and northcentral still have a few more hours until this system clears out. I would expect inclement conditions to continue until noon, when temperatures warm to above freezing and rain is more likely. Highs this afternoon will warm to the 40s and low 50s.

This system will drape a band of rain in our southcentral counties and it will stay there through the overnight hours.

As temperatures drop colder again, snow and freezing rain are possible again. This could make the Wednesday morning commute a slick one as well.

Most will dry off by Wednesday afternoon, it depends on how fast this system moves to the south, some models have rain lingering later on Wednesday.

A low pressure system from Mexico will make its way through Texas and push all of this moisture back up our way to give us another round of weather Thursday and Friday.

This will come in the form of freezing rain and rain. There is still a lot going on with this system that could change the timing and location of it so we will bring more details as the event approaches.

Bottom line is that after the system today, those in the south and east have a high likelihood of another round of weather this week, those to the north and west are more likely to stay dry with more sun.

Conditions warm and dry out by the weekend with a little bit more sunshine.