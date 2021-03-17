Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather wraps up overnight, sunshine into the weekend

Rain changing over to snow remains the story into the overnight hours tonight.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for portions of southcentral into northeastern Kansas as rain changing over to snow could accumulate leading to slick travel conditions first thing Thursday morning.

This will be a heavy, wet snow continuing to leave behind wet roadways as temperatures fall overnight.

We will likely see these accumulations on elevated surfaces first given the recent rainfall we have received and warmer weather. Some accumulation on area roadways will be possible overnight as temperatures continue to close to or below freezing. Snowfall accumulations of 1″ to 2″ will be possible.

Gusty winds will continue to impact the region through Thursday as this storm system finally exits the region. Gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph.

Lows tonight will be back down into the 20s and 30s.

Highs on Thursday will remain cooler despite more sunshine returning by the afternoon due to the gusty northerly wind. Highs will be back into the 40s and 50s.

We will see conditions improving by the weekend. Sunshine and clouds return Thursday afternoon and bring back dry conditions Friday and Saturday. Winds will also lighten up by the end of the work week as afternoon temperatures climb back into the 50s and 60s through the weekend.

Our next storm system starts to come together over Colorado on Sunday.

We may see a few showers develop later in the day but the bulk of the moisture associated with this system does not arrive until Monday. Quick on its heels will be another opportunity for rain on Wednesday as this active weather pattern remains in place.

Enjoy the sunshine at the end of this week as it looks like we will find more clouds than sun by the back half of the weekend and into next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige