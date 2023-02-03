Friday is finally here and warm temperatures are in sight for the weekend. We have been battling colder air near the surface East of I-135 today. Colder air is heavier and more difficult to push out even with a return flow from the south.

Winds will increase overnight through Saturday. We will also have an uptick in cloud cover from the west to the east later tonight through the first half of the weekend. Winds could gust between 30 and 40 MPH.

Temperatures will warm Saturday afternoon above the norm.

Winds relax on Sunday as temps warm further. This is the pick of the weekend! Some parts of Kansas, especially to the south, will warm in the upper fifties and lower sixties with sunshiny skies. More warmth expected on Monday. This will be the peak of our heat before unsettled conditions move in due to our next storm system.

A boundary moves southeast Monday night and sparks a few showers mainly over southeast Kansas. This looks sparse and not much to write home about.

We will need to watch Tuesday into Wednesday as the next system organizes. Moisture will spread north into our neck of the woods. First as rain with rain switching to snow out west. Snowfall accumulations are possible in portions of the Plains. Still a lot to be ironed out, given the timing and track differences in model guidance this far out. Moisture may linger farther east into early Thursday morning.

Temps will be reset from near average to below.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 32 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: S/SW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 66 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman