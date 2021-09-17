Storm Track 3 Forecast: Work week wraps with chance of spotty rain and rumbles

Our next front is on the move and has sparked a few showers and storms to the northwest. Portions of North Central and Northeast Kansas will have a chance after a daybreak.

This chance will linger into the afternoon with most of the rain staying north of I-70. Keep in mind, not everyone will see rain.

Highs ahead of the front will still be toasty in the 90s to the south. It will feel like fall to the northwest with highs in the 70s.

As the front continues to dip south it could spark a storm or two in portions of southern Kansas during the afternoon and evening. This chance will include areas like Wichita, Hutchinson, Pratt, and Dodge City.

Most of us will be dry during the overnight once the front fizzles out. Lows will be a few degrees cooler in the 50s and 60s.

The rest of the weekend looks good, it will just be toasty in the 90s. Anyone attending the last couple of days of the State Fair will just need to have some sunscreen and be ready for stronger winds on Sunday.

A chance of rain cannot be completely ruled out by the end of the weekend, mainly to the west but most of the area will stay dry.

Temperatures will go from well above average to well below average early next week. A strong cold front will cool high temperatures into the 70s Tuesday. It will be a true taste of fall with early morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Highs will quickly rebound back into the 80s but there will still be a slight chill during the overnights and early mornings. The front early next week could spark a shower or storm but there will not be much moisture for it to work with.