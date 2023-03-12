We might have “sprung forward” today, but temperatures have not felt spring-like. Sunshine returned this afternoon after a cloudy start to our Sunday. Temperatures remained below average, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Skies remain clear overnight with a few passing clouds and temperatures falling into the teens and 20s. It will be a great night to stargaze, but make sure you bundle up.

Temperatures remain chilly tomorrow. Highs only push into the mid-40s for much of the region with partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds fight to take control of western Kansas and eventually win out, leading to the warming trend we will see for the first half of the week.

A roller coaster is the most accurate way to describe the temperature trend for the upcoming week. Cold tomorrow, we slowly climb back into the 60s for Wednesday before our next cold front arrives. Temperatures stay warm for the start of Thursday but come crashing back down as we head into the weekend.

That cold front will also usher in our next round of moisture. Rain and snow will arrive on our doorstep late Wednesday night, especially for northwest Kansas. Then it will march across the state, following along with the cold front. Rain and snow will persist throughout Thursday before exiting the region late Thursday night.

Northerly winds bring a blast of cold air back into the forecast following the cold front. Temperatures dip to well below average for this time of year and stay there through the weekend and into the beginning of the following workweek.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 23 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 40 Party cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 52 Party to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll