Grab a jacket as you head out the door today because temperatures are on the chilly side. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s across the region by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Southerly slow will slowly overtake western Kansas today, allowing temperatures to start to warm over the next few days.

Winds pick up out of the south over the next two days. Gusts over 40 MPH are expected by Wednesday, which will help launch temperatures well above average by mid-week.

Temperatures jump into the 60s and 70s by Wednesday. Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday and cause temperatures to drop in its wake. We eventually return to the 40s by the end of the week and stay below average through the weekend.

This cold front brings the return of moisture to the region. Snowfall will be the story for western Kansas, with storms possible for southcentral and southeast Kansas.

A blast of Arctic air follows behind the passing cold front and will keep temperatures well below average. At least we are not the only ones feeling the chill, most of the United States will be below average this weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 52 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 37 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 54 Party to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 62 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.