The rainfall we saw last week is tracking well off towards our east this evening as high pressure is locking in overhead. As stable air takes over the state, skies will clear overnight.

Clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to fall back into the 20s for most. Southerly winds take over central Kansas as the high shifts to our east, with clockwise flow pulling in warmer air for Sunday.

Calm winds and cool temperatures tonight will lead to patchy fog across southcentral Kansas tomorrow morning. Moisture is still prevalent in our atmosphere from yesterday’s rain and will linger through the morning. Be sure you have your headlights on as you head out to start your Sunday.

Temperatures soar by tomorrow afternoon. Highs across the state will sit at least ten degrees above our seasonal average as we climb into the mid-50s. Some areas across southern Kansas will flirt with the 60s before our next cold front arrives.

A quick-moving cold front will pass through the state tomorrow evening, clearing out any lingering moisture and pushing temperatures back toward the seasonal norm. Monday’s average temperatures warm back to the low 50s by Tuesday as winds pick up out of the south. If you need to do some last-minute holiday shopping, the next few days will be the time to do it.

Soggier conditions return for the second half of the workweek. A piece of energy will slide through southcentral Kansas Thursday evening, bringing rainfall through the overnight.

Temperatures will be toasty ahead of this round of rain. We climb to the 60s by Thursday before settling a few degrees cooler for the weekend, with highs still above average in the mid-50s.

Another wave of moisture arrives for the weekend before Christmas as showers push across the state. Temperatures will remain well above freezing, so this will be a rainfall event primarily. We will need to monitor timing and temperatures as we could see a wintry mix for some portions of the state, but a White Christmas is not looking favorable this year.

An unsettled pattern sticks around for the last week of the year, with more rain on deck. Keep your umbrellas handy through 2024!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 55 Wind: SW/NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 56 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 39 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll