It has been another warm and windy day across Kansas. This afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms are developing in our unstable atmosphere. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will accompany the stronger storms.

There is a Marginal Risk for one or two thunderstorms out west capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman