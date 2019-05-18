Storm Track 3 Weather Update: Severe weather possible yet again

As our parent low pressure pulls aways to the northeast, the boundary will stay situated across Kansas. This will provide for more lift into the day on Saturday which will be the firing mechanism for more thunderstorms.

Some of which could turn strong to severe, including damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. I do think that our threat for tornadic activity won’t be as great as compared to Friday. Another piece of energy will ride up along this front from the SW which could help spark up more isolated thunderstorms across SW Kansas.

Those of which could also be on the stronger side. Make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day. Scattered showers and storms will continue to move through the region into early Sunday morning before drier air briefly builds in. This will make for a brighter day along with more sunshine. Cooler temps will be felt as NW flow prevails behind this system. Another area of low pressure begins to move our way by Monday and this one will bring the threat of heavy rainfall. Not only could it exacerbate our flooding concerns but it could dump isolated amounts of 4-6″of new rain. This heavy rainfall looks to continue into Tuesday before moving out late in the day. We’ll catch a brief break mid-week before a shot a moisture returns by Thursday with a few more showers and thunderstorms possible.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, Meteorologist T.J. Springer