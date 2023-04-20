Storms continue to track through Central and Eastern Kansas as the front keeps tracking to the east.

Counties have been getting removed from the Severe Thunderstorm Watch as the line of storms tracks east.

High Wind Alerts will also be in effect through 7am.

After the High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are allowed to expire there will still be a strong breeze. With a mainly dry day ahead after storms move out, Fire Weather Warnings will go back into effect.

Everyone will experience a cooler day with afternoon highs in the 50s to the 70s.

There is a small chance for a few spotty showers to move in during the evening. First to the west and then tracking east after dark.

Spotty raindrops will linger through the overnight but rainfall amounts will be very light. We will dry out by early Friday.

We will go back to high fire danger Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued to the north.

Once that is allowed to expire there will be another chance of seeing some spotty showers late Friday and through the overnight. This chance also does not look like anything too impressive.

The cooldown continues through the rest of the week with widespread highs in the 50s Saturday. It will take a few days but we will eventually warm back up closer to average.

We not only have some cool days ahead but some cold nights too. Low temperatures will be near and below freezing between tonight and Saturday night.

We are in store for more unsettled conditions next week with showers and storms looking more likely as we get closer.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 71 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 44 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 67 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 34 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy.