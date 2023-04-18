We will need to keep an eye on South Central and Southeast Kansas through mid morning. This is where a few showers and storms will be possible. Severe weather is not expected this morning but lightning and isolated downpours will be possible.

Once the sun starts to shine this activity will track farther to our east. Skies will be drier from midday and into the early part of the afternoon. Expect more unseasonable warmth during the afternoon.

Strong southerly winds will draw in much of this warmth. We are off to a breezy start this morning but winds will gradually increase through the day with gusts reaching as high as 40 to 45 mph. A handful of our Central Kansas counties will be under a Wind Advisory during evening and overnight hours.

Windy, warm, and mainly dry conditions during much of the day will equate to high fire danger. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect to the west through this evening.

Late in the afternoon and into the evening is when we will need to keep an eye to the sky. Isolated storms are possible between Western and Central Kansas.

One or two of these storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main storm threats.

Storm motion will be to the northeast through the evening. This threat should wrap up once we head into the overnight.

As we dry back out, fire concerns will creep back into the forecast for Wednesday. So far, a Fire Weather Watch only includes our Oklahoma Panhandle counties.

Wednesday will be another weather aware day not only because of the high fire danger but the chance for more storms. We will once again need to watch out for storm development during the late afternoon and evening hours.

There will be some showers and possibly some rumbles moving in from the west but the threat of strong to severe storms will target areas between Central and Eastern Kansas. We will keep the threat of damaging winds and large hail but now also add a low risk of an isolated tornado.

We will need to monitor this severe risk through the night while there will be some ongoing showers to the west. Most of this activity will move out early Thursday as a cold front tracks to the east.

Temperatures will start to cool down late in the week and any outdoor activities over the weekend will require long sleeves.

A few showers behind the front will attempt to stick around through Friday but this chance is looking slim.

While the weekend will be dry, there are hints at another unsettled pattern next week. Be on the lookout for potential rain and storm chances to be added to the forecast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 69 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.