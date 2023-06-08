We are dry now but some of us will turn stormy later today. All because of a front that has moved in. It will spark some spotty showers and storms later this afternoon.

Severe weather is not expected but lightning, isolated downpours, small hail, and gusty winds will be possible. The best chance for storms will be to the north and east where the front has set up shop.

High temperatures will still be toasty in the 80s with one or two spots reaching the low 90s farther east.

Spotty showers and rumbles will linger through the night and with the front sticking around there will be a chance for rain into Friday.

Our weather will continue to stay active and warm into and over the upcoming weekend. Please stay weather aware.

Severe storms will also be possible at times. Friday’s severe risk has expanded into more of the area.

There will be a growing chance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and into the evening. Storms will likely blossom and spread across the area.

Rain and rumbles will track to the east during the night and reach the Wichita Metro. Showers and storms should weaken during the overnight and Saturday morning will not be as damp.

As soon as we head into Saturday afternoon we will need to be weather aware again. New storms will begin to develop and this will lead to another severe risk that will need to be monitored through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures take a slight dip by the end of the weekend. It will be felt most to the west where highs will fall into the 70s. Daily rain chances continue through much of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.