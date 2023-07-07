More showers and storms are tracking through the area this morning and some have been strong to severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect for our Oklahoma Panhandle counties until 6am.

Showers and storms will move out through the morning. The afternoon will be drier but not completely dry for some. Then we look ahead to our next severe risk.

New storms will begin to develop by the evening. All forms of severe weather are on the table.

We will likely need to monitor storm strength and severity through the night but much of this activity should wrap up by the time many of us start our day Saturday.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer but clouds and rain will help most of us continue to stay below average as we head into the weekend.

A shower or storm will be around during the day on Saturday but the main show will take place during the night when more strong to severe storms will be possible.

All forms of severe weather are on the table again and the greatest risk will be to the south and west.

Sunday night does not look as active but we will get into another busy pattern with evening, overnight, and early morning storms starting Monday night.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.