As expected, a front nearby has moved closer to the Sunflower State. It has been farther north over the last couple of days, sparking showers and storms in Nebraska and South Dakota. Before our conditions begin to change, high pressure will continue to hold strong and keep us mostly sunny and dry.

The front could spark a shower or storm closer to the Kansas/Nebraska line today. However, any activity should miss our area while drifting into and through Northeast Kansas.

High temperatures return to the 90s today. Even though we have another hot afternoon ahead, at least we will continue to avoid hitting the triple digits.

Some of us will lose a few degrees tomorrow and there will be some highs in the 80s over the weekend.

As temperatures drop our rain chances will go up. Friday starts dry but a chance of a shower or storm will rise in Western Kansas. Moisture will tease us as it stays close to the state line late in the day and during the evening.

Spotty showers and storms will drift into more of our Central Kansas counties through Saturday and there could be some new storms late in the day but severe weather is not expected.

A spotty shower or storm will be around Sunday too but there will be a better chance later in the afternoon and evening as coverage blossoms.

A chance of rain lingers into the start of the new work week and favors Central and Eastern Kansas. We will dry out after that with high temperatures not too toasty and near average thanks to another front moving through.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 95 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.