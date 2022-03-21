Wild weather coming together across the region early this week. Moisture is surging our direction, producing scattered showers and rumbles of thunder across central and eastern Kansas. Those out west are dealing with a rain and snow mix. The intensity of rain to the east picks up through the evening as a band of heavy snow takes shape out west into tonight.

Blizzard Warnings go into effect through Tuesday morning to account for snowfall accumulations and near whiteout conditions as winds ramp up, gusting from 50 to 60 MPH behind the cold front.

This enhances lift and will produce several hours of heavy, wet snow in parts of western and central Kansas. There will be a wide area of 1″ to 3″ of snow west of a Hutchinson to Pratt line. However, where the most intense band sets up for 3 to 6 hours overnight, we will easily blow beyond that snowfall accumulation range producing 3″ to 7″ of snow, if not locally higher. This will cause travel disruptions with low visibility due to the gusty winds.

Central and eastern Kansas stay in the rain overnight, which will be heavy at times, with rainfall totals into Tuesday from an inch or two.

Locally higher amounts are likely where storms train. By Tuesday, gusty winds from 40 to 50 MPH+ will not budge. This system will move out of western Kansas and persist for central and eastern communities. While there may be a brief window early in the day where a few snowflakes mix in with the rain, it will be overall liquid. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, this tracks farther east to affect areas east of Highway 77.

Winds stay gusty into Wednesday with chilly temperatures. We recover Thursday with the return of 50 and 60 degree temperatures. Warmth builds over the weekend. Would not be shocked to see the 80s spread through the west Sunday and inch closer to Wichita next Monday. Model guidance hints at another system early next week with gusty winds that may offer up more rain showers with a touch of snow to the northwest.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman