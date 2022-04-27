We have multiple waves of storms ahead and they will get started today. We will stay dry this morning but if you live in Western Kansas, keep an eye to the sky during the afternoon. A storm or two will be possible after 3pm but a better chance holds off until we get into the evening.

Today’s severe risk still includes Western Kansas and the Storm Prediction Center has expanded it into portions of Central Kansas. This is an isolated severe risk with damaging winds and large hail being the main storm threats.

As we get deeper into the evening and into the overnight we will have to keep an eye on Central Kansas as storms track east. Wichita will hear some rumbles of thunder a few hours before the sun comes up.

There will not only be the threat of a stronger storm in Central Kansas into early Thursday morning but late in the day Thursday too. Stay weather aware during the evening.

While the latest scan of Stormcast only shows potential for isolated storms, any storms that are able to develop could become severe. Hail and damaging winds will be the main storm threats again.

Central Kansas will need to be monitored into the overnight before stormy activity shifts east. Friday starts dry, breezy, and mild and it will be another weather aware day. Isolated tornadoes will be possible between Central and Eastern Kansas where the greatest risk of severe storms will be late in the day.

The weekend does not look as active as most of us get a brief break from these stormy waves. We have windy and warm days ahead too which include today.

Showers and storms will work back into the area late Sunday and will lead to a damp start to the new work week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 78 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: SW/SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.