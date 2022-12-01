The next warming trend continues today. Temperatures will still be chilly to start the day and will be around the freezing mark but we return to the 50s and even 60s during the afternoon.

Warming temperatures come at the price of gusty winds. They are out of the south which is helping temperatures improve but they will also be a nuisance.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect today for a chunk of our Central Kansas counties and High Wind Alerts to the west will be in effect tomorrow. Gusts today could reach 40 to 45 mph but gusts tomorrow could reach 50 to 55 mph. If you have anything loose outdoors, secure it or bring it indoors.

As winds begin to switch out of the west and northwest Friday, this will bring drier air into the area and fire danger will rise due to the gusty conditions. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued to the west but the rest of the area should also be vigilant in not being the spark that starts a fire.

While we remain under the influence of high pressure, the next system set to roll through the Plains is in sight to the northwest.

The next system will generate some moisture in the region but most of it looks to miss us between Friday and Saturday. Get ready for more weather whiplash too. Friday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 60s and 70s but then we fall to the 40s Saturday.

The ups and downs continue as we rebound into early next week before another dip in temperatures Tuesday. Any moisture in the region will once again be nearby but still looks to miss us.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 51 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 40 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 67 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 26 Wind: N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 41 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.