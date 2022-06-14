Expect a warm and windy first step out the door this morning before we transition to another unseasonably hot afternoon. However, our next front has started to move into Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska and will provide some relief after a sizzling start to the work week.

Winds will continue to be gusty too. Gusts this morning have reached 45+ mph in spots.

Most of the day will be dry but areas along and especially north of I-70 will need to be weather aware by evening. This is where the front will help spark an isolated severe storm chance.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but not completely zero. Storms will get carried farther north into Nebraska by early overnight.

By tomorrow, the front will slide farther southeast and spark another isolated severe storm risk mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas. Keep in mind not everyone will see storms.

This part of the area will need to be weather aware late in afternoon and during the evening. All forms of severe weather will be possible.

The front does not push the whole way through the area and will begin to lift back over us by Thursday. With the exception of seasonable temperatures to the northwest through mid-week, there will not be much relief from the heat.

Once the front begins to lift north Thursday, this is where there will be a focus for a few more storms. There will be a chance in the morning before shifting into Northeast Kansas during the afternoon and evening. Wind and hail will be the main storm threats.

Conditions will not be as active into and over the weekend. A breeze will be our only reprieve from hot temperatures. Summer officially starts next Tuesday and we will need to continue to keep fluids flowing and limit time outdoors if possible. Also, do not forget about your pets, always check the back seat, and check on those around you who may be sensitive to the unseasonable heat.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 97 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.