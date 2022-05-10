A front is currently hanging across the sunflower state, this will create a temperature difference through the day. Temperatures this morning to the west have dipped as low as the 40s while warmer 70s are in Central and Eastern Kansas. Northwest Kansas will stay behind the front with highs only warming to the 80s while the rest of the area heats back up into the 90s.

Our winds will also play a big part in how the air feels. Expect a steamy start to the day in Central and Eastern Kansas due to a strong south breeze. An early north wind to the west will switch out of the south but the air will be drier which will aid in high fire danger, especially to the southwest.

While most of the day will stay dry, some of us will need to be weather aware. A few evening storms will bubble over Northern Texas and Oklahoma. They will move in our direction and impact a few of our southernmost counties as early as sundown.

One or two storms could be strong to severe and capable of hail and damaging winds. The severe threat should quickly wane once we get into the overnight even though a lingering shower or rumble is possible.

The front lifts back over us Wednesday and highs will not have much trouble returning to the 90s, even to the northwest where there will be highs in the 80s today. The front will not push all the way through until we get into the start of the weekend. 80s will still be warm but at least it will not be as hot.

There will continue to be some storm chances at times too. Late afternoon and evening hours is when we will need to watch out for storm development. After today our next chance will be Wednesday.

Storms could begin to develop as early as 4pm. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible with isolated strong to severe storms through the evening.

The severe threat will once again wane through the overnight. However, Thursday will be another weather aware day with a severe risk including more of the area. Late day storms will be possible as the front begins to swing back through the area. Hail and wind look to be the main threats right now.

The front will take its time shifting east and will keep a chance of storms in the forecast through Saturday, especially between Central and Eastern Kansas. Conditions do not look as active into next week. Highs in the middle to upper 80s will still be well above average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy.