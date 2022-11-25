High pressure has helped push moisture to our south. This will keep sliding across the Sunflower State today and keep skies sunny.

Holiday shoppers that will be out and about looking for deals will want to bundle up this morning. Another mild turn to the 50s awaits us later this afternoon.

A few more clouds may move in to the south as the sun sets. This will be the start of our next chance of rain. There will be a chance during the overnight but looks more likely once we start Saturday.

As moisture works its way in our direction from the south there will be an increasing chance through the day. Some embedded heavier showers will be possible. While rain will favor Central and Eastern Kansas there could be some that skims areas to the southwest.

Rain will continue after dark but will start to move out during the overnight. Once the sun is up on Sunday many of us will be drier.

High temperatures take a dip into the 40s over the weekend but will still be able to sneak into the 50s where it is dry. The return to work and school on Monday will be mild before another drop in temperatures.

Another system is expected to make a sweep through the Plains which will cause temperatures to drop again. Highs will be as low as the 30s into the middle of next week.

We will have to monitor a chance of rain/snow showers too. So far, there is a better chance of wintry weather to the north and west.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 53 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 47 Wind: S/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 22 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.