Leftover showers and storms that lingered through the overnight have fizzled out. As high pressure builds in we will see more sun for our Tuesday.

There is another chance for a shower or storm later today, mainly to the southwest. Severe weather is not expected and the chance of rain does not look as good as yesterday’s.

High temperatures return to the low to middle 90s. There could be some upper 80s sprinkled in. You will notice a little more humidity in the Wichita Metro but humidity levels elsewhere will not make the air feel too heavy.

Highs in the 90s will continue to be common as we make the switch from August to September. There will be a few more rain chances too before we get into the upcoming holiday weekend.

After today, our next chance of rain will be to the northwest late Wednesday. A boundary nearby will spark this chance and could impact Southwest Kansas during the night as any activity attempts to slide south.

A lingering shower or storm will track west to east Thursday but most of us will miss out on this chance. Friday will be another slightly unsettled day with a chance of showers and storms holding off until the evening as another boundary tracks through the area.

After Friday, much of Labor Day Weekend looks dry and warm. The pattern that we will be in will not favor active weather at least until everyone returns to work and school.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.