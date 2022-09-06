The holiday weekend has come and gone but summertime temperatures will stick around. Expect quiet and hot conditions as we get back into our weekly routines.

Even though most of us will experience a smooth commute, you will want to allow some extra travel time if your travels take you east. This is where there is reduced visibility due to patchy dense fog. Lyon and Greenwood counties will be under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10am.

High pressure is once again locked in to the west. This has been a common pattern over the last few weeks. We are in store for conditions to be stagnant once again with hot temperatures and dry skies.

High pressure will eventually break down later this week when a front swings through Friday into Saturday. It is looking like moisture will be lacking but there will be a chance of showers and storms by Saturday, possibly as early as Friday to the northwest.

High temperatures will cool off into the 80s this weekend but it will not take long for warmth to build back in. We will also have to wait for more moisture after Saturday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny.